ABC Friends News

10 Sep 2019
ITA BUTTROSE SPEAKS TO FRIENDS IN SYDNEY

The ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose, spoke to a packed ABC Friends NSW & ACT annual dinner on Friday night (September 6, 2019).

In the speech, Ms Buttrose was clear that the ABC would need to respond to the environment in which it finds itself.

“ADAPT OR SURVIVE” – Click here for the Sydney Morning Herald’s take on the speech

She told those present:

“I believe the future of the ABC is bright, but we shouldn’t be blinded by the lights in the rear-view mirror, we will need to be a different ABC in the future than we were in the past. We should occasionally check the rear-view mirror, to remind ourselves where we came from and how we got here, but we need to keep our vision firmly focussed on the road ahead.”

Read the full speech:

ABC Chair Friends address 6 September 2019

