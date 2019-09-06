MEDIA FREEDOM – OUR SENATE SUBMISSION

ABC Friends has made a submission to the Senate inquiry into media freedom.

In the submission, Friends National Vice President, Ed Davis, writes:

It is the very strong view of ABC Friends that a free media is vital for the health of Australian democracy. We see the ABC as a most important player in Australian media, with special obligations to report news accurately and impartially. We are very concerned indeed at the AFP’s raids on the ABC, and, indeed on the home of Annika Smethurst. We believe that the raids should not have taken place and are very critical of actions that appear designed to intimidate journalists and their organisations and to curtail the flow of important information to Australian citizens. The public’s right to know is at risk.