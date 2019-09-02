Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

02 Sep 2019
0

ABC FRIENDS FAREWELLS A GREAT SUPPORTER

ABC Friends Victoria has suffered a great loss with the death of our friend and supporter, Tim Fischer.

Hundreds of people gathered in Albury to attend his funeral service.

READ A FULL REPORT ABOUT HIS SERVICE HERE

Tim Fischer died on August 22, aged 73.

unnamed (3)

Tim was a life-long supporter of the ABC and was not afraid to stand in defiance of his coalition colleagues to speak up in defence of our national broadcaster.

Not only did he agree to join in our recent “ABC Defenders” campaign (joining more than a dozen high-profile Australians in publicly speaking-out for our ABC), he also spoke up for the ABC in a recent television interview.

When asked how he was coping with his illness, Mr Fischer said: 

“I tell you what helps,” he said, “the tonic of having ABC in regional Australia, and I say again, regional Australia would be Siberia without the ABC.”

The quote comes at the end of THIS TELEVISION INTERVIEW with Leigh Sales on 7.30.

Recent News

ABC Friends & MEAA Talk – Hands Off Our ABC!
23 Aug 2019
ITA BUTTROSE CONSIDERS CUTS
22 Aug 2019
GOVERNMENT SECRETLY REJECTS BOARD NOMINEES
19 Aug 2019
GOVERNMENT REJECTS POLITICAL INTERFERENCE FINDING
15 Aug 2019
ABC FRIENDS UPDATE – August 2019
05 Aug 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW