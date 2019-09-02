ABC FRIENDS FAREWELLS A GREAT SUPPORTER

ABC Friends Victoria has suffered a great loss with the death of our friend and supporter, Tim Fischer.

Hundreds of people gathered in Albury to attend his funeral service.

READ A FULL REPORT ABOUT HIS SERVICE HERE

Tim Fischer died on August 22, aged 73.

Tim was a life-long supporter of the ABC and was not afraid to stand in defiance of his coalition colleagues to speak up in defence of our national broadcaster.



Not only did he agree to join in our recent “ABC Defenders” campaign (joining more than a dozen high-profile Australians in publicly speaking-out for our ABC), he also spoke up for the ABC in a recent television interview.

When asked how he was coping with his illness, Mr Fischer said:

“I tell you what helps,” he said, “the tonic of having ABC in regional Australia, and I say again, regional Australia would be Siberia without the ABC.”

The quote comes at the end of THIS TELEVISION INTERVIEW with Leigh Sales on 7.30.