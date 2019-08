Wednesday, 28 August 2019 2-3pm

Monash University – Clayton Campus

Room 137 – First floor – Learning and Teaching Building

(19 Ancora Imparo Way – next to bus terminal)

Admission: Free

In light of the recent AFP raid on ABC headquarters, funding cuts and threats of privatisation, Adam Portelli, Regional Director of the MEAA, speaks on the importance of the ABC and the critical role it plays in Australian society and democracy.

