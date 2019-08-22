ITA BUTTROSE CONSIDERS CUTS

There are reports that the ABC Board is meeting today (Thursday, August 22, 2019) to discuss a range of cost-cutting measures at our beleaguered public broadcaster.

The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald report that the talks will include negotiations over a staff pay deal and plans to remove content from News Corp’s Foxtel.

The newspapers say:

Chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson have been wrestling with how to handle a freeze on the ABC’s $1 billion budget that has come into effect this year. The ABC is facing $84 million less in funding over three years than previously expected as part of an indexation pause introduced by the Turnbull government in the 2018 Federal budget. The ABC has argued this amounts to a budget cut and could cause it to make tough decisions around staff and programming. One of the key topics for discussion is a plan to save money by removing the ABC’s TV channels from pay-TV service Foxtel. Under current arrangements the ABC pays $4 million to Foxtel and its satellite providers to air its shows on the platform.

Ms. Buttrose has previously said staff should not be concerned about job losses as management would look to other measures to save.

