ABC Friends News

15 Aug 2019
GOVERNMENT REJECTS POLITICAL INTERFERENCE FINDING

The Federal Government has rejected the majority findings of a Senate committee report into political interference at the ABC.

It has taken four months for the government to table a response to the committee’s report, which made six recommendations.

The inquiry was prompted by the sacking of managing director Michelle Guthrie last year, and the subsequent departure of the Chairman of the ABC Board, Justin Milne, after a great deal of controversy.

In its response, the government said:

“The committee presented no evidence to support the majority report statement that the government has used funding as a lever to exert political interference in the ABC.”

One of the very few media organisations to report on the government’s move was the West Australian newspaper.

Shadow Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says the government has now ignored two inquiries that link budgetary pressure on the ABC to political interference.

In a statement, Michelle Rowland said:

“ Both the Senate Inquiry into allegations of political interference in the ABC and the ACCC’s 18-month Digital Platforms Inquiry examined recent Liberal budget cuts to the ABC, and both recommend stable funding for the ABC.

The response of this Liberal Government so far, as reported and tabled this week, is as false as it is misguided.”

